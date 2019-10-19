TSRTC bandh: Telangana bus strike affects normal life

Hyderabad, Oct 19: The state-wide bandh called by the striking employees of TSRTC pressing various demands, including merger of the corporation with the Telangana government, hit normal life across Hyderabad and 32 other districts.

More than 50,000 cabs across the state are also off road as Ola and Uber cab drivers join the transport strike, demanding regularisation of the cab aggregator market.

The bandh is being observed a day after the Telangana High Court set an ultimatum of October 28 for state transport corporation and employees' unions to hold talks and settle all disputes.

Meanwhile, the agitation by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) that has badly affected bus services across the state, entered the 15th day on Saturday.

The RTC has been operating services with temporary drivers and conductors.

Amid TSRTC strike, 'Fake audio clip' of KCR’s office staff goes viral, CMO files complaint

According to RTC sources, bus services were being operated in consultation with district Collectors and Superintendents of Police in view of the bandh.

All major opposition parties have announced plans to organise protests during the day.

TDP and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) claimed that its leaders were shifted to different police stations in the city when they tried to stage protests at the Jubilee bus station in the morning.