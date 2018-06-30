English
TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017 declared, documents needed, how to check

    The TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The result of the written examination held for the post of staff nurse in residential educational institutions societies has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

    The exam was conducted on September 17, 2017. A total of 1019 candidates have been provisionally selected in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification. The total number of vacancies for which the exam was held are 533. The results are available on tspsc.gov.in.

    Documents needed for verification:

    • Checklist
    • Hall ticket
    • Date of birth certificate (SSC memo)
    • Un-Employee declaration for claiming fee exemption for the applicants who are in the age group of 18-44 years
    • Provisional/convocation certificate and marks memo
    • School study certificate from Class 4th to 10th or certificate of residence/nativity (when the candidates have not studied in school but studied privately or in open school)
    • Integrated community certificate issued by TS government
    • 2 sets of attestation forms duly signed by gazzetted officer
    • NOC from employer for In-service candidates

    How to check TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017:

    • Go to tspsc.gov.in
    • Click on Results, Keys, OMR download and then the results link
    • Select result notification for the post of staff nurse
    • A PDF will open
    • Check result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 6:52 [IST]
