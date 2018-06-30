TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017 declared, documents needed, how to check

The TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The result of the written examination held for the post of staff nurse in residential educational institutions societies has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The exam was conducted on September 17, 2017. A total of 1019 candidates have been provisionally selected in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification. The total number of vacancies for which the exam was held are 533. The results are available on tspsc.gov.in.

Documents needed for verification:

Checklist

Hall ticket

Date of birth certificate (SSC memo)

Un-Employee declaration for claiming fee exemption for the applicants who are in the age group of 18-44 years

Provisional/convocation certificate and marks memo

School study certificate from Class 4th to 10th or certificate of residence/nativity (when the candidates have not studied in school but studied privately or in open school)

Integrated community certificate issued by TS government

2 sets of attestation forms duly signed by gazzetted officer

NOC from employer for In-service candidates

How to check TSPSC Staff Nurse final result 2017:

Go to tspsc.gov.in

Click on Results, Keys, OMR download and then the results link

Select result notification for the post of staff nurse

A PDF will open

Check result

Download result

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day