TSPSC Forest Beat officer result 2017 declared, how to check

The TSPSC Forest Beat officer result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exam was held on October 29 2017 to fill 1,857 vacancies in the forest department. TSPSC released hall ticket numbers of those who were provisionally admitted to medical, physical test and events in the ratio of 1:3. The candidates who successfully qualify in the physical test and events will be called for verification of certificates on 2 July. The results are available on tspsc.gov.in.

How to check TSPSC Forest Beat officer result 2017:

Go to tspsc.gov.in .

. Click on the relevant link

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

