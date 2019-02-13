TSPSC FBO Recruitment: Forest beat officer, TRT and TGT final result declared

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 13: TSPSC has released the list of provisionally selected candidates for the position of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019. The list of the candidates can be accessed at the TSPSC's official website.

On the other hand, the TSPSC released the final list of 653 TRT school assistants (Social) and TGT (science) posts on Tuesday.

A total number of 1,282 candidates have made it to the list of provisional selection. Furthermore, 541 candidate's candidature for the position depends on the clarification from the agency. The final selection is dependent on the final outcome of pending High Court of Law, said the result notification.

How to check TSPSC 2018 Forest Beat Officer selected candidates:

Visit the TSPSC website.

Under 'What's New' section, click on the link for Forest Beat Officer - Selection List.

Alternatively, click on this link to access the PDF document of the list of all selected candidates.

The PDF contains roll number of all the candidates who have been provisionally selected.