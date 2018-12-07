  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    TSPC VRO Results 2018 declared, steps to check

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 7: The TSPC VRO Results 2018 have been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

    TSPC VRO Results 2018 declared, steps to check

    The TSPC had conducted the written exams for the recruitment to the post of Village Revenue Officer in the Revenue department. A total of 7,38,885 candidates have been admitted in merit list for the post of Village Revenue Officer in Revenue Department.

    A notification published on the official website said that, "The candidates if any are admitted in the Merit Lists as per the Court Orders, their admission is purely provisional and subject to outcome of the final judgments in the respective W.Ps/W.As pending before the High Court." The results are available on https://tspsc.gov.in.

    How to check TSPC VRO results 2018:

    • Go to https://tspsc.gov.in
    • On the homepage, you will find the notification link that reads, "VILLAGE REVENUE OFFICER(VRO) IN REVENUE DEPARTMENT (GENERAL RECRUITMENT) NOTIFICATION NO.13/2018 DATED.02/06/2018"
    • Click on the notification link
    • It will redirect to results page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 5:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue