TSPC VRO Results 2018 declared, steps to check

New Delhi, Dec 7: The TSPC VRO Results 2018 have been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

The TSPC had conducted the written exams for the recruitment to the post of Village Revenue Officer in the Revenue department. A total of 7,38,885 candidates have been admitted in merit list for the post of Village Revenue Officer in Revenue Department.

A notification published on the official website said that, "The candidates if any are admitted in the Merit Lists as per the Court Orders, their admission is purely provisional and subject to outcome of the final judgments in the respective W.Ps/W.As pending before the High Court." The results are available on https://tspsc.gov.in.

How to check TSPC VRO results 2018:

Go to https://tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, you will find the notification link that reads, "VILLAGE REVENUE OFFICER(VRO) IN REVENUE DEPARTMENT (GENERAL RECRUITMENT) NOTIFICATION NO.13/2018 DATED.02/06/2018"

Click on the notification link

It will redirect to results page

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout