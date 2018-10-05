  • search

TSLPRB release TS Police Constable Answer key 2018: Raise objection before this date, time

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 5: The TSLPRB has released the TS Police Constable Answer key 2018. The same is available on the official website.

    TSLPRB release TS Police Constable Answer key 2018: Raise objection before this date, time

    The window to raise objections would be open till 5.00 PM on October 8, 2018. As many as 4.49 lakh candidates have appeared for the SCT and police constable examination conducted this year. The TS POlice Constable exam 2018 was conducted on September 30, 2018.

    The candidates would get a time-period of only 3 days to submit the Objections against TS Police Constable Answer Keys. The candidates can check a small preview of the Proforma Objections which was released by TSLPRB on its official website.

    The candidates should note that every question objections has to be submitted separately on the form. The TSLPRB, in a statement released earlier, said that the incomplete objections with insufficient information would be summarily rejected. The answer keys are available on tslprb.in.

    How to check TS Police Constable Answer Key 2018:

    • Go to tslprb.in
    • On the homepage, you will see a notification that reads, "TS Police Constable Answer Keys 2018 released"
    • Click on the notification link
    • It will redirect to a login page
    • Enter login details
    • Submit
    • View answer keys
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    telangana answer key

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue