TSK25K marathon: AIFO India will run for a cause and the aim is to eradicate leprosy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 06: Leprosy, a tragic and isolating disease is still feared. India accounts for 60 per cent of the world's leprosy population and annually 1.3 lakh new cases are detected.

There are myths, fear and stigma which often force people affected by leprosy to live in socio-economic deprivation.

AIFO, an NGO is working with an aim to facilitate, support and implement programmes in the public arena for control, rehabilitation and eradication of leprosy. Jayanth, deputy director for the programme, who is visually impaired is a deputy director for the programme. He tells OneIndia that they work for the elimination of leprosy, women empowerment, especially in the tribal areas. We have offices at Guwahati and Bengaluru and their primary vision is to work for an inclusive society.

Dr Jose, director at Amici di Raoul Follereau (AIFO India) along with Jayanth explained that they along with India Cares would be taking part in a 25 K Marathon (TSK25K) at Kolkata. The aim would be to reach out to schools, colleges, companies, individuals, NGOs, INGOs and the government for possible collaboration and networking for the leprosy control work.

TSK25K is a prestigious international event conducted by Procam every year at Kolkota. India Cares Foundation is the philanthropy partner of TSK25K - helps CSO's in participation, the event provides opportunity and opens avenues for CSO's such as; engaging people, companies, CSR, school/college students, communicate about work, initiatives, visibility, raising friends and mobilising resources.

The fifth edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run is being held at Kolkata on December 16 this year. The event includes 5 categories. The 25 km run for professionals and amateurs), an open 10 km run, an 'Ananda', or fun run of 5 km, a senior citizen's run of 4 km and a Champions Run for runners with disabilities of 4 km.

Jayanth says that the AIFO India is taking part in the event to leverage the opportunity with a purpose of visibility for the NGO. We are also aiming at finding friends, links and leads for funds, more societal awareness and opening up of the society for the leprosy work.