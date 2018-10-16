India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus: Download here

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Oct 16: The TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus is available now. You can also find it on the official website.

    TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus: Download here

    TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus:

    Intermediate I Year
    Poetry

    Shakespeare - Let Me Not to the Marriage of True Minds.

    Milton - Satan's Speech Book I (first speech)

    Blake - The Poison Tree 4. Wordsworth - To a skylark 5. Keats - Human Seasons 6. Shelley - Love 7. Browning - To My Last Duchess PROSE:

    Francis Bacon - Of Truth 2. Charles Lamb - Dissertation upon a Roast Pig 3. Goldsmith - City Night piece

    Hazlitt - A Father's Letter 5. Aldons Huxley - Pleasures 6. J.B. Priestley - Student Mobs 7. Tagore - My Lord, the Baby

    Second Book

    Fiction: Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

    Intermediate II Year - English Modern Language
    Prose

    Playing the English Gentleman - M.K. Gandhi

    The Bet - Anton Chekov

    The Mad Tea Party - Lewis Carrol

    On Smiles - A.G. Gardiner

    The Prize Poem Sir P. G. Wodehouse

    Sale - Anita Desai

    Riders to the Sea - J.M. Synge

    Poetry

    Ulysses - Alfred Lord Tennyson

    The Second Coming - W.B. Yeats

    The Unknown Citizen - W.H. Auden

    To the Indians who Died in South Africa -T.S. Eliot

    The Night of the Scorpion - Nissim Ezekiel

    Rakhi - Vikram Seth

    Telephone Conversation - Wole Soyinka

    Non-Detailed Text

    Julius Caesar - Shakespeare Orient Longman Edition

    Read more about:

    intermediate syllabus examination telangana

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 9:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue