TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus: Download here

Hyderabad, Oct 16: The TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus is available now. You can also find it on the official website.
TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus:
Intermediate I Year
Poetry
Shakespeare - Let Me Not to the Marriage of True Minds.
Milton - Satan's Speech Book I (first speech)
Blake - The Poison Tree 4. Wordsworth - To a skylark 5. Keats - Human Seasons 6. Shelley - Love 7. Browning - To My Last Duchess PROSE:
Francis Bacon - Of Truth 2. Charles Lamb - Dissertation upon a Roast Pig 3. Goldsmith - City Night piece
Hazlitt - A Father's Letter 5. Aldons Huxley - Pleasures 6. J.B. Priestley - Student Mobs 7. Tagore - My Lord, the Baby
Second Book
Fiction: Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Intermediate II Year - English Modern Language
Prose
Playing the English Gentleman - M.K. Gandhi
The Bet - Anton Chekov
The Mad Tea Party - Lewis Carrol
On Smiles - A.G. Gardiner
The Prize Poem Sir P. G. Wodehouse
Sale - Anita Desai
Riders to the Sea - J.M. Synge
Poetry
Ulysses - Alfred Lord Tennyson
The Second Coming - W.B. Yeats
The Unknown Citizen - W.H. Auden
To the Indians who Died in South Africa -T.S. Eliot
The Night of the Scorpion - Nissim Ezekiel
Rakhi - Vikram Seth
Telephone Conversation - Wole Soyinka
Non-Detailed Text
Julius Caesar - Shakespeare Orient Longman Edition