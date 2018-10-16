TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus: Download here

Hyderabad, Oct 16: The TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus is available now. You can also find it on the official website.

TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2019 English syllabus:

Intermediate I Year

Poetry

Shakespeare - Let Me Not to the Marriage of True Minds.

Milton - Satan's Speech Book I (first speech)

Blake - The Poison Tree 4. Wordsworth - To a skylark 5. Keats - Human Seasons 6. Shelley - Love 7. Browning - To My Last Duchess PROSE:

Francis Bacon - Of Truth 2. Charles Lamb - Dissertation upon a Roast Pig 3. Goldsmith - City Night piece

Hazlitt - A Father's Letter 5. Aldons Huxley - Pleasures 6. J.B. Priestley - Student Mobs 7. Tagore - My Lord, the Baby

Second Book

Fiction: Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Intermediate II Year - English Modern Language

Prose

Playing the English Gentleman - M.K. Gandhi

The Bet - Anton Chekov

The Mad Tea Party - Lewis Carrol

On Smiles - A.G. Gardiner

The Prize Poem Sir P. G. Wodehouse

Sale - Anita Desai

Riders to the Sea - J.M. Synge

Poetry

Ulysses - Alfred Lord Tennyson

The Second Coming - W.B. Yeats

The Unknown Citizen - W.H. Auden

To the Indians who Died in South Africa -T.S. Eliot

The Night of the Scorpion - Nissim Ezekiel

Rakhi - Vikram Seth

Telephone Conversation - Wole Soyinka

Non-Detailed Text

Julius Caesar - Shakespeare Orient Longman Edition