TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2018 results: How to check

    The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    TS LAWCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate law courses and PGLCET is conducted for admission to PG law courses. The entrance test is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE. The results are available on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

    How to check TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2018 Result:

    • Go to lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
    • Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link on the home page.
    • Enter required details
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 7:41 [IST]
