    TS intermediate results 2019: 22 students commit suicide; High Court orders revaluation

    Hyderabad, Apr 25: Depressed over failure in examinations, 22 students have so far committed suicide after the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) results were declared last week.

    TS intermediate results 2019: 22 students commit suicide; High Court orders revaluation
    Representational Image

    Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had called an emergency meeting and reportedly reprimanded his education minister and officials concerned.

    The Chief Minister directed the officials to hold free of cost revaluation and recounting of failed candidates' results. KCR has asked the officials to conduct an advanced supplementary examinations without scope for a year loss.

    Meanwhile, the Telangana high court on 23rd April 2019 had asked the TSBIE to do a revaluation of answer sheets of all the students who failed in the 1st and 2nd year Inter examinations.

    TS Inter Results 2019 shocker: Telangana orders free re-verification of answer sheets

    The opposition parties have claimed that 18 students have committed suicide and blamed the TBIE for it.

    While admitting lapses in declaring results, the authorities have denied that the suicides were related to this. They said efforts were being made to address the students' grievances.

    Education Minister Jagdish Reddy alleged that the opposition parties were trying to politicise the issue.

    The TBIE bungling has come under criticism from all quarters as it shocked many students and their parents. Many students who had passed the first year with distinction failed in the second year. In a rude shock for them, they were awarded zero, one or two marks in each subject.

    Meanwhile, protests by the student groups continued for third day over the TBIE fiasco.

    This year, 9.74 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examination. Out of these 3.28 lakh failed which is nearly one-third of the total.

