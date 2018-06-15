TS ICET 2018 exam results declared, steps to download

The TS ICET 2018 exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Students will need the rank cards to go ahead with the counselling process.

TS ICET 2018 was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE for admission to MCA and MBA courses for 2018-19 academic session. Through TS ICTE, students are admitted to universities in Telangana State and in colleges affiliated with these universities.

The result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key which has also been released on the official website. The results are available on icet.tsche.ac.in.

How to check TS ICET 2018 Result:

Go to icet.tsche.ac.in .

. Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link available on the home page.

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

