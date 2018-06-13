TS EdCET 2018 results declared, how to check

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
The TS EdCET 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The Telangana TS EdCET 2018 on June 13, 2018. A total of 32,330 students appeared for the exam, out of which 30,606 qualified drafting a pass percentage of 94.67. Sucharika P topped in Maths with 106 marks, while T Vinay Kumar topped in English with 122 marks. The results are available on icet.tsche.ac.in.
How to check TS EdCET 2018:
- Go to edcet.tsche.ac.in
- Click on the results tab
- Enter hall ticket number
- View result
- Take a printout
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day