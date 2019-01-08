TS EAMCET 2019 date, schedule: View datesheet here

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

Hyderabad, Jan 8: The TS EAMCET 2019 dates have been announced. More details are also available on the official website.

The first exam will be the TS EAMCET starting from May 3 2019.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for various universities will be conducted all over May 2019. It will conclude on May 31, 2019 with TS EdCET.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions on May 3,4 and 6 for engineering shifts and on May 8 and 9 2019. The first session will begin at 10 am and the noon session at 3 pm. The exam will be of three hours duration. More details are available on tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2019: How to download datesheet:

Go tsche.ac.in

Click on click here for schedule of TS CETs 2019

A new window will open

View datesheet

Take a printout