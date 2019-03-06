TS BSE SSC Time Table 2019: Check revised time table

New Delhi, Mar 06: The TS BSE SSC Class 10 2019 revised time table has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The revised time SSC time table 2019 for academic SSC, OSSC and vocational candidates in both regular and private streams have been released. According to the revised time table the March 22 exam (English Paper 2) will not be held on April 3. There is no other change. The revised time table is available on bsetelangana.org.

TS BSE SSC time table 2019: Revised time table

March 16, 2019 (Saturday)

First Language Paper 1 (Group A)

First Language Paper 1 (Composite Course)

March 18, 2019 (Monday):

First Language Paper 2 (Group A)

First Language Paper 2 (Composite Course)

March 19, 2019 (Tuesday):

Second Language

March 20, 2019 (Wednesday):

English Paper 1

March 23, 2019 (Saturday):

Mathematics Paper 1

March 25, 2019 (Monday):

Mathematics Paper 2

March 26, 2019 (Tuesday):

General Science Paper 1

March 27, 2019 (Wednesday):

General Science Paper 2

March 28, 2019 (Thursday):

Social Studies Paper 1

March 29, 2019 (Friday):

Social Studies Paper 2

March 16, 2019 (Saturday):

OSSC Main Language Paper 1 (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic)

April 1, 2019 (Monday):

OSSC Main Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit, Persian. Arabic)

April 2, 2019 (Tuesday):

SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

April 1, 2019 (Wednesday):

English Paper 2