Congress activist in Odisha dresses like PM Modi, asks people whether fuel prices have come down

Trying to solve mistakes of previous governments: PM Modi slams Congress

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 16: In a recent development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA government is "trying to rectify mistakes of previous governments" which unfortunately did not honour deserving warriors and freedom fighters.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that India's history is not just what was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality.

While India was making PPE kits for world, some were busy making 'toolkit' against Indians: BJP

Accusing previous governments of not honouring deserving leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar, he said, "It is unfortunate that deserving leaders were not given the place of pride they deserved."

"The injustice and manipulation done to those who created history, by those who wrote history is being corrected by today's India," PM Modi added.

What is toolkit, how is that linked to farmers' protest?

According to reports, the projects, which include construction of a 4.20-metre high statue of the warrior king Suheldev, will also focus on the development of various tourist amenities including a cafeteria, guest house and a children's park.

He also lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and leading the state on the path of development. The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

King Suheldev is an icon of the Rajbhar community. He had defeated and killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora lake in Bahraich in 1033.

After coming to power, the Narendra Modi government has taken concerted steps to popularise Suheldev. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister had released a postal stamp in the memory of Suheldev and flagged off a superfast train 'Suheldev Express' that runs tri-weekly between Ghazipur in Purvanchal (UP) and Anand Vihar in Delhi.