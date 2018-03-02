After being denied home food, Karti in lighter vein asks for Swiggy, Zomato

An application for home cooked food sought by Karti Chidambaram was disallowed by the Special CBI court which heard his bail plea on Thursday. The court remanded Karti to CBI custody till March 5 in connection with the INX Media case.

On the application for home cooked food, there was some friendly banter in the court. When the judge disallowed the application, Karti Chidambaram told the Investigating Officer in lighter vein that he should download Swiggy or Zomato as he planned on making full use of it.

" I hope your investigating officer would have Swiggy or Zomato to order food," he said. The IO however replied in the negative. Karti in good humour told the IO, " if you don't have it, then you will have to get Swiggy or Zomato."

The arguments on both the bail plea by Karti and the remand application by the CBI went on for several hours. Karti represented by his counsel, A M Singhvi argued that it was Chidambaram who had initiated a probe into this case, when he was the finance minister. He also said that it was journalist, Vir Sanghvi who had complained to the Information and Broadcasting Minister that INX Media must be probed. The matter was then taken to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs which in turn referred it to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

OneIndia News

