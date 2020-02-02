  • search
    ‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at PM Modi on economy

    New Delhi, Feb 02: In a continued attack on government over budget, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how to help the country's sagging economy, all with a video.

    Rahul Gandhi said it contained no strategic idea or anything concrete and it showed the "hollow" approach of the government that was "all talk and nothing happening".

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    On Sunday, Congress leader's proposal also included a video of the Prime Minister doing some yoga exercises.

    Budget 2020 has both vision, action; will give push to the economy: PM Modi

    "Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy," the Congress leader posted on Twitter.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a slew of measures to boost economic growth back up from its lowest in a decade.

    But the Congress party said the government was in complete denial that the economy faces a "grave macroeconomic challenge" and claimed that it had given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth and creating jobs.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 15:59 [IST]
