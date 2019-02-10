"Truth will always prevail", says Vadra after 3 days of questioning

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 10: Thanking his friends and acquaintances for supporting him, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Sunday took to Facebook and wrote "Truth will always prevail", after three days questioning by the ED this week.

     "Morning, Just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time. I'm fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything, I'm put through. 'Truth will always prevail'. Wishing you all a happy Sunday and a healthy week," Vadra's Facebook post read.

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    Vadra on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad.

    Robert Vadra was questioned for 6 hours by ED on day 1. On day 2, he was questioned for 9 hours.

    Vadra was directed by a Delhi court on February 2, to cooperate with the probe being carried out by ED after he knocked at its door seeking anticipatory bail in the money laundering case. The court directed him to appear before ED on Wednesday on his return from London.

    Vadra has denied allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. Vadra has alleged he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends. The Patiala House Court had granted interim bail to Robert Vadra till February 16 in connection with his alleged overseas properties.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
