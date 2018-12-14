'Truth has won, Rahul Gandhi should apologise,' says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 14: Mounting attack on Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, BJP President Amit Shah demanded an apology from the Congress President for putting national security at risk.

In a press conference held after the Supreme Court Verdict, " We welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court, the truth has won. People were being misled by unfortunately the country's oldest party. Its a slap on politics of lies."

"Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation and the Army. He has put the national security at risk, " said Shah. Also, the BJP chief demanded the source of information on basis of which Rahul Gandhi made such big allegations. Amit Shah cautioned that Rahul Gandhi should be careful before levelling allegations.

He asked, "If Congress had all the proof then why did they not go to the Supreme Court with it? Their B team was already there."

About opposition's demand for JPC probe into the deal, Shah said, "JPC is formed only when there is a discussion in the house (Parliament), I challenge Congress for a discussion on it."

He went on to say that the Supreme Court has also made it clear that there is nothing wrong with the offset partner, "Congress levelled false allegations and this verdict is a slap on their faces, " he added.

The Supreme Court of India has found no irregularities in the government's decision-making process to procure the 36 Rafale jets from Dassault under the Indo-French intergovernmental agreement.

The court also observed that it is not its job to go into pricing when the need and quality of aircraft are not in doubt. Further, the court also said it did not find anything wrong in the selection of the Indian offset partners by Dassault. All the pleas have been dismissed. The court also said that no further review is required, while also adding that no probe is required into the pricing aspect or decision-making process for the purchase of the aircraft.