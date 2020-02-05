Trust to develop Ram Mandir formed, to be called Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Union Government has formed a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust is called Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced in the Lok Sabha.

The PM's announcement was followed by chants of Jai Shri Ram in the House. The PM said that after the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in the democratic process. I salute the 130 crore people of the country, Modi also said.

The Supreme Court in its recent order while clearing the way for the construction of a Ram Temple had ordered that a Trust be set up in three months time.

The Supreme Court said that the Central Government shall, within a period of three months from the date of the judgment, formulate a scheme, under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993. The scheme shall envisage the setting up of trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6, the Bench further held.

The scheme to be framed by the Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," the court had said while delivering its verdict on Saturday.

According to the order, the land would be handed over to the Board of Trustees. According to the Act, the centre has the power to appoint a trust or a body for managing the 60.70 acre land that surrounds the 2.77 acres of land that was in dispute.