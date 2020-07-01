Trust deficit owing to massive build up between India-China military level talks

New Delhi, July 01: The talks between the XIV Corps Commander Lt. General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Regime Commander Major General Liu Lin continued late into Tuesday night.

While both sides spoke about disengagement, sources tell OneIndia that there was a trust deficit owing to the massive build up by both sides along the Line of Actual Control. The meeting was the third after the ones that were held on June 06 and June 22.

While the steps to be taken to disengage was discussed at the meeting, the point of contention remained the troop build up. There has been absolutely no sign of the troop reduction. The Chinese have pulled off in very small pockets and that is hardly anything to talk about, the source cited above said.

The military commanders during their discussions spoke about the key friction areas at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and the Gogra Post-Hot Springs pockets. In the previous two meetings, India had sought the restoration of status quo ante. While the talks held on June 06 appeared positive, the violent clash at the Galwan Valley on June 15 derailed the process.

During the June 22 talks, India had sought for disengagement, following which it was said that the discussions were positive in nature.

While there has been no violent clash or any skirmish since the June 15, Galwan Valley incident, tensions are high. In fact that there has been no disengagement and officials familiar with the matter say that only baby steps have been taken. This is an indication that the Indian Army is prepared for a long haul. An estimate would suggest that the issue could drag on until October, before status quo is restored. India on the other hand would continue to engage China both on the military as well as diplomatic level.