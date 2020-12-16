Trust between Indian and Chinese armies has evaporated: Top military commander

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The trust between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has evaporated after the Galwan Valley clash in June this year, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General officer in command, Eastern Command said.

He also said that it would take time to rebuild the trust.

"I would like to say there've been no major intrusions or face-offs in Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh. Post-Galwan incident, mutual trust on LAC between us & Chinese PLA evaporated & will take time to stabilise," Lt Gen Chauhan said at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi.

The inaugural event was held at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

PM Modi lit up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion. Four Victory Mashaals (flames) were lit from the Eternal Flame of NWM. These Mashaals will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these Awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the NWM.