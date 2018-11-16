Sabarimala protests Updates: Rahul Easwar joins the Kochi airport protests

Kochi, Nov 16: Activist Trupti Desai and her colleagues, who want 'darshan' at Sabarimala temple, are stranded at Kochi airport on Friday as the local BJP workers blocked the exit gates.

Trupti Desai and her colleagues reached the airport around 4:30 in the morning. Ever since then the protesters have been standing outside the airport and protesting.

Protesting local BJP leaders at the airport said the devotees would not let Desai and her colleagues, reportedly total six in numbers, to come out of the airport and proceed to Sabarimala temple.

MN Gopi, local BJP leader, who is outside Cochin airport, said, " Won't allow Trupti Desai to go out from the airport using police vehicle or other govt means. Airport taxies also won't take her. If she wants, she can use her own vehicle. There will be agitations all along her way even if she goes out from the airport."

Kerala: Protesters gather outside Cochin International Airport. Trupti Desai, founder of Bhumata Brigade, has arrived at the airport from Pune. She had written to Kerala CM seeking security for her visit to #SabrimalaTemple on 17 November. pic.twitter.com/QbzdSZeyKa — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Trupti Desai requested protestors not to resort to violence. She said, "Once we reach there, we'll see what level of security state gives us. Even if the state doesn't give us any security, we'll still go, but I can be attacked. I have received so many threats of attack and killing."

Rahul Easwar joins the protest at Kochi airport. He says,"Won’t let Trupti Desai leave the airport." Sabarimala activist, Rahul Easwar, says, " We welcome all protests by Ayyappa devotees. We want Trupti Desai to go back. I welcome all mothers in this protest." "Trupti Desai has no connection with BJP or RSS. She fought elections on a Congress ticket and she doesn't know anything about Sabarimala", says BJP leader MS Kumar Desai, who spearheaded the campaign for women to be allowed into various religious places, including Shani Shingnapur temple, the Haji Ali Dargah, the Mahalakshmi Temple and the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, had sent an email to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking security as she fears an attack on her life during her visit to the hill shrine. ‘Activist’ Trupti Desai had unsuccessfully contested the Pune Municipal Corporation election, in Feb 2012, from ward 38 (Balajinagar) on a Congress ticket. It is insidious how the Communists and Congress are shredding every tradition of the Hindu society, one step at a time... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 16, 2018 BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya targets Trupti Desai. Malviya draws Congress link with Trupti Desai. According to reports, Tehsildar of Aluva meeting Trupti Desai now. Trupti requested to return from Kochi and not disturb law and order. Trupti to get a call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office soon. Kerala High Court dismisses Rehana Fatima’s anticipatory bail. Rehana had tried to enter the temple on 19th October. Local police had booked Rehana under Section 295A. Kerala Police review meeting at Sannidhanam to start soon. Trupti says, "Police tried to evacuate us from another gate but protesters were there as well. Protests being held here. Does this mean protesters are scared that we'll reach Sabarimala once we reach Nilakkal, or, are they trying to scare us? We won't return until we have 'darshan'." The temple opens Friday evening, for the third time since the apex court verdict on September 28 allowed women of all age group to offer prayers at the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple though none could do so following stiff resistance from devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions. Protesters gathered in huge numbers outside Kochi airport on the arrival of activist Trupti Desai. They did not allow airport cabs to take Ms Desai out of Kochi airport Trupti Desai, founder of Bhumata Brigade, having breakfast at Cochin International Airport as she hasn't been able to leave the airport yet due to protests being carried out against her visit to Sabarimala Temple. Trupti Desai says, "We landed at the airport by 4:30am. We have not been able to go out because of these protests. Police has given us protection and have suggested that we wait for now. We have tried to book 3-4 taxis since morning, no one is willing to take us to Sabarimala. We will not leave Kerala without going to Sabarimala"