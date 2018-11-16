  • search

Sabarimala protests Updates: Trupti Desai stranded at airport, cabbies unwilling to drop her

    Kochi, Nov 16: Activist Trupti Desai, who is on way to Sabarimala temple,  was stopped at Kochi airport by BJP workers on Friday.

    Trupti Desai lands at Kochi airport, BJP workers block exit. Courtesy: ANI news
    MN Gopi, local BJP leader, who is outside Cochin airport, said, " Won't allow Trupti Desai to go out from the airport using police vehicle or other govt means. Airport taxies also won't take her. If she wants, she can use her own vehicle. There will be agitations all along her way even if she goes out from the airport."

    Protesting local BJP leaders at the airport said the devotees would not let Desai and her colleagues, reportedly total six in numbers, to come out of the airport and proceed to Sabarimala temple.

    Trupti Desai requested protestors not to resort to violence. She said, "Once we reach there, we'll see what level of security state gives us. Even if the state doesn't give us any security, we'll still go, but I can be attacked. I have received so many threats of attack and killing."

    Trupti Desai and her colleagues reached the airport around 4:30 in the morning. Ever since then the protesters have been standing outside the airport and protesting.

    Trupti Desai on way to Sabarimala:

    Nov 16, 2018 10:59 AM

    Trupti says, "Police tried to evacuate us from another gate but protesters were there as well. Protests being held here. Does this mean protesters are scared that we'll reach Sabarimala once we reach Nilakkal, or, are they trying to scare us? We won't return until we have 'darshan'."

    Nov 16, 2018 10:33 AM

    The temple opens Friday evening, for the third time since the apex court verdict on September 28 allowed women of all age group to offer prayers at the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple though none could do so following stiff resistance from devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions.

    Nov 16, 2018 10:33 AM

    Protesters gathered in huge numbers outside Kochi airport on the arrival of activist Trupti Desai. They did not allow airport cabs to take Ms Desai out of Kochi airport

    Nov 16, 2018 10:27 AM

    Trupti Desai, founder of Bhumata Brigade, having breakfast at Cochin International Airport as she hasn't been able to leave the airport yet due to protests being carried out against her visit to Sabarimala Temple.

    Nov 16, 2018 10:27 AM

    Trupti Desai says, "We landed at the airport by 4:30am. We have not been able to go out because of these protests. Police has given us protection and have suggested that we wait for now. We have tried to book 3-4 taxis since morning, no one is willing to take us to Sabarimala. We will not leave Kerala without going to Sabarimala"

