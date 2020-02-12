Trump's India visit: PM Modi promises memorable welcome

New Delhi, Feb 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday promised a "memorable welcome" for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, who are scheduled to visit later this month.

"India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," PM Modi tweeted.

"India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," posted the Prime Minister.

PM Modi tweeted hours after President Trump told reporters in the US that he was looking forward to his first visit to India and indicated that the two countries may sign a trade deal.

The US President will tour Delhi and Ahmedabad in the Prime Minister's home state Gujarat, where they are to address an event at a stadium on the lines of "Howdy, Modi" In Houston, Texas, last year.