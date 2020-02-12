  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trump's India visit: PM Modi promises memorable welcome

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday promised a "memorable welcome" for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, who are scheduled to visit later this month.

    "India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," PM Modi tweeted.

    Trumps India visit: PM Modi promises memorable welcome

    "India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," posted the Prime Minister.

    A trade deal on the cards: What to expect from Donald Trump’s India visit

    PM Modi tweeted hours after President Trump told reporters in the US that he was looking forward to his first visit to India and indicated that the two countries may sign a trade deal.

      NEWS AT 3 PM FEB 12th, 2020

      The US President will tour Delhi and Ahmedabad in the Prime Minister's home state Gujarat, where they are to address an event at a stadium on the lines of "Howdy, Modi" In Houston, Texas, last year.

      More DONALD TRUMP News

      Read more about:

      donald trump narendra modi india us relations

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X