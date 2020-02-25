  • search
    In joint statement, Modi & Trump ask Pak to ensure its territory is not used to launch terror attack

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: In a strong message, India and the US on Tuesday asked Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terror attacks and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

    Donald Trump and Narendra Modi
    Donald Trump and Narendra Modi

    A joint statement covering various key aspects of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump said the two leaders called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

    The two leaders also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network, D-Company, Al-Qaeda, ISIS and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

    "Prime Minister Modi and President Trump denounced any use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms," the joint statement said.

    "They called on Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," it said.

    At a packed press conference, the US president also said that ways to deal with terrorism figured prominently in his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, Trump stressed, is determined to check the menace.

    Trump said the challenge of terrorism was discussed "at great length", and that Modi has very strong views on it.

    "Modi is a very religious man, he is a very calm man, but actually he is a very, very strong person, and very tough, actually. I have seen him in action. He has got that foremost on his mind (to deal with) terrorism. He will take care of it," Trump said.

    After talks with Trump, Modi, in his media statement, said both sides have taken a decision to further increase efforts to hold supporters of terrorism responsible.

    On his part, Trump said both the countries affirmed their commitment to protect their citizens from radical Islamic terrorism.

    In his media statement earlier, Trump said the United States is working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil.

