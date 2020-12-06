Trump lost presidency due to COVID mismanagement: Nadda

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Donald Trump lost his presidency due to COVID-19 mismanagement in the U.S, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold decision of imposing a lockdown.

While addressing party workers in Uttarakhand, Nadda said "Trump lost the presidency due to COVID-19 mismanagement. But Modiji took the bold decision of a lockdown. America is still indecisive of health vs economy issue but we pushed ahead with 'jaan hai to jahan hai' philosophy."

"Our Modiji led 130 crore people of our country from the front. He saved the lives of 130 crore Indians by taking decision of lockdown. It is not a small incident. PM Modi gave the call for Jaan hai toh jahan hai'," he added.

Describing rival political parties as family-centric, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the BJP is the only ideology-based party where the whole organisation is "one big family".

"All other political parties have become confined to families, whereas ours is a party which in itself is one big family," he said . "We are an ideology-based party that does not discriminate between classes, castes and religions," Nadda said.

Underlining the key role of the cadre in the party, he said even a booth level worker can be seen rising to eminent positions only in the BJP. "Our cadre base is our speciality and it is built through booth committees," Nadda said at the meeting where he shared the dais with Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, district president Sita Ram Bhatt, Mandal president Vijendra Thapliyal and booth president Sonia Verma.

Presided by Verma, the meeting was termed as "historic" by the party. It is for the first time in the country's political history that the national president of a party shared the dais with the presidents of mandal and booth committees - two primary units of the party, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Nadda said booth committees are crucial as they bring the voter to polling booths. "We in the BJP believe that if a booth is won the election is won," he said asking party workers to work collectively to strengthen the organisation.