Trump invites PM Modi to next G-7 Summit in USA

    New Delhi, June 02: In phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump has invited India to next G-7 Summit in USA.

    G7 is the group of top seven developed economies. These include the US, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

    Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

    "President Trump... conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India," the government said.

    Heads of States of these countries meet annually to discuss issues of global governance, including climate change, security and the economy.

    Trump’s move to invite India, Russia, Australia, S Korea to attend G-7 summit riles China

    Trump has postponed the G7 Summit till September and expressed his desire to expand the "outdated" bloc to G10 or G11, including India and three other nations to the grouping of the world's top economies.

    However, China has angrily reacted to US President Donald Trump's plans to invite India, to G7 summit, saying that any attempts to draw a "small circle" against Beijing will be "doomed to fail" and become "unpopular".

    During the summit, the G7 president normally invites heads of states of one or two countries to attend the meeting as a special invitee.

    Last year, French President Emanuel Macron had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit.

