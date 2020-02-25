Trump in India: Traffic update in Delhi

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 25: Traffic in some parts of the national capital, mostly central Delhi, will be affected on Monday and Tuesday due to security measures put in place for US President Donald Trump's visit, officials said.

    Trump, who is scheduled to arrive in the capital on Monday night, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his family members.

    An advisory issued by the Delhi Police stated that owing to security reasons, traffic in areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital roundabout, and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy on Monday evening.

    Necessary diversions as per the ground situation may also be put in place, it said.

    According to the advisory, from forenoon till around 4 pm on Tuesday, traffic is likely to remain heavy in Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of central and New Delhi.

    On Tuesday evening, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Chanakyapuri, RML hospital roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48) and the adjoining areas.

    The Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists and commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

    Commuters have also been asked to check the Delhi Traffic Police's website and Twitter handle for updates on traffic diversions.

    Citizens may also contact the traffic police on its 24x7 helpline number -- 01125844444 -- in case of any inconvenience.

    Trump, accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and high-level US officials arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday morning.

    He will reach the national capital in the evening for the main leg of his visit. He will stay in Delhi till Tuesday night before leaving for the US.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
    X