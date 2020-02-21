Trump in India; Homeland security and several other pacts on the cards

New Delhi, Feb 21: There are at least five pacts on the cards ahead of Donald Trump's India visit. These would include homeland security, trade facilitation and intellectual property rights.

The two sides will also issue a joint statement on counter terror, Indo-Pacific, space and nuclear issues.

Meanwhile Trump said, "we're going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," Trump said. He said that he would put America first during the negotiations. "Maybe we'll slow down. We'll do it after the election. I think that could happen too. But we're only making deals if they're good deals because we're putting America first. Whether people like it or not, we're putting America first," Trump also said.