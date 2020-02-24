  • search
Trending Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trump in India: Hindu Sena organises ‘yagna’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: A fringe Hindu outfit on Monday organised a 'yagna' ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Trump in India: Hindu Sena organises ‘yagna’

    The 'yagna' was organised by Hindu Sena at Jantar Mantar.

    All in 15 min, Trump tours Sabarmati Ashram, spins Bapu's Charkha, gifted 'Three Wise Monkeys'

    "We performed the rituals to seek God's blessings for PM Narendra Modi and Trump as they begin their talks and to pray that they can work together to eradicate terrorism," Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said.

    Meanwhile, members of various Left outfits and women's groups protested a few metres away at the same venue against Trump's visit, saying it does not augur well for India.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X