Trump and Biden are most tweeted about people in 2020

New Delhi, Dec 09: US President Donald Trump and president-elect Joe Biden were the most tweeted about persons in the world for the year 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made it to the top ten most tweeted while occupying second place in the list. The only woman to make it to the list was Kamala Harris and she stood at 10th position globally.

People continued to utilize Twitter to publicly advocate for political change and demand accountability from world leaders this year. Over 700 million Tweets were sent in 2020 about elections around the world and Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris were among the most Tweeted-about global figures," Tracy McGraw, Global Head of Consumer Communications for Twitter said in a blog post. The most popular hashtag was #COVID19.

"Not only was the hashtag (and other variations on it) Tweeted nearly 400 million times, but we also saw the ways in which it changed how we Tweeted about so many other topics... With much of the world staying home more - in fact, #StayHome was the 3rd biggest hashtag of the year - we saw a change in habits through Twitter," it read further.

The second most used hashtag was #BlackLivesMatter due to the killing of George Floyd that sparked protests in the US.

The other most tweeted about people included Barack Obama, Kanye West and Kobe Bryant.