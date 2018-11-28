Truly emotional pic: Army personnel consoles father of martyred braveheart

Srinagar, Nov 28: A heart-wrenching picture of an army officer consoling the father of a colleague who died while on duty has touched the hearts of many on social media.

The emotional post, shared on Twitter, shows another army man consoling the father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was killed during an operation carried out by the armed forces in the Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir.

The ADG PI of Indian Army shared on Twitter the heart-wrenching photo captured during his funeral. "You are not alone," he wrote.

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani, was a militant initially and became a counter-insurgent after he realised the futility of violence. He was killed during an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district in which six militants were killed.

The Lance Naik began his career with Territorial Army's 162 Battalion in 2004. He was since involved in counter-insurgency operations being carried out by the Army in parts of Kashmir. He was seen as a counter-insurgent in the Army circles.

Wani was an epitome of bravery as he continued his relentless pursuit against terrorism specifically in South Kashmir. His battalion was attached with a unit of Rashtriya Rifles, a force carved out of the Army for fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani, 38, who died during a fierce gunfight Sunday, is survived by a wife and two children aged 20 and 18 years.

Indian Army officer consoling father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad of Kulgam in South Kashmir who sacrificed his life for the country while fighting terrorists recently.

No words can describe this picture.

Only the two men in it can feel the pain and the loss.

Brother Nazir, you'll be remembered as as a hero.

May you find peace in God's arms now.

Salute! https://t.co/80a29dljLq — A 🇮🇳 (@MoiSherni) November 28, 2018