True devotee! Stray dog walks 480 km following 13 devotees to Sabarimala

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 18: Amid all the recent developments taking place in the Sabarimala temple issue, a strange thing that has amazed netizens is a stray dog.

Yes, this stray dog has taken the attention of the netizens. The dog followed a group of 13 Ayyappa devotees who were on a pilgrimage to the historic Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

These thirteen devotees got a furry friend at their journey to the Ayyappa shrine.

The most amazing fact is that this little canine has walked 480 km so far.

#WATCH Karnataka: A stray dog has been following a group of 13 Ayyappa devotees, who are on a pilgrimage to Kerala's Sabarimala & has walked 480 km so far. The devotees started from Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala on Oct 31 & have reached Chikkamagaluru dist's Kottigehara now. (17.11) pic.twitter.com/9ke8uFwRCt — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

On Oct 31 these thirteen devotees started from Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and have now reached Kottigehara in the district of Chikkamagaluru.

In the video that has gone viral the dog is seen very tired but it didn't stop its journey with the thirteen devotees.

A rare view indeed. A true devotee of Ayyappa.

The Sabarimala temple opened on Saturday for the 41-day-pilgrimage season, amid tight security in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. The state government has deployed over 10,000 police personnel in the region to maintain law and order situation.