Trudeau’s remark on farmers’ stir: India summons Canadian envoy, warns of damaging impact on ties

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 04: India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner and conveyed its displeasure over comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders there on issues relating to ongoing farmers' protests.

"Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute unacceptable interference in our internal affairs," the MEA said.

The ministry further said that such actions, if continued, would have a "seriously damaging impact" on ties between India and Canada.

BJP is selling farmers' rights to corporate houses through farm laws: TMC

"These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security. We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism," the statement added.

Trudeau, backing the agitating farmers in India, had said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests, and expressed concern over the situation.

Canada's Indian-origin Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan too had expressed concerns over reports of the "peaceful protesters being brutalised in India". "The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling.

Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right," he tweeted on Sunday.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for last nine days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws. The farmers and the government are holding talks on the matter.