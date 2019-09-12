Truck slapped penalty of over Rs 2 lakh for MV Act violations in Delhi

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The driver and the owner of a truck were slapped a total fine of over Rs 2 lakh in the national capital, perhaps the highest in the country so far, for various offences under the tweaked Motor Vehicles Act, including overloading and driving without a proper licence, a Delhi Transport Department official said on Thursday.

    The truck, having a Haryana registration number, was challaned by an enforcement team of Transport Department on the GT Karnal Road on Wednesday evening, the official said.

    Since the implementation of the amended MV Act on September 1, this is the highest amount of fine imposed for violation of norms in Delhi.

    Motor Vehicles Act: States opposing hefty traffic fines, details here

    Earlier, a truck from Rajasthan was challaned with a fine of Rs 1.41 lakh for overloading and other offences. The enforcement team challaned the truck for a total amount of Rs 2,00,500 for various offences. These included not having a driving licence, pollution under test (PUC) certificate, registration certificate, fitness test, insurance, permit violation and not wearing seat belt, the official said.

    The truck was slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 for overloading, with an additional fine of Rs 36,000 for carrying 18 tonnes above the permissible limit. Each extra tonne of overloading carries a fine of Rs 2,000 under the amended Act, he added.

    The total amount of penalty included Rs 1,31,000 for violation of traffic norms and Rs 69,500 on the truck owner. The penalty was paid at the Rohini court on Thursday, the official said.

