TRS leader Narayana Reddy stoned to death in Telangana's Vikarabad

    Hyderabad, Nov 6: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Narayana Reddy was stoned to death in Sultanpur village of Pargi in Vikarabad.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to reports, the leader was involved in a running feud with a rival gang in the village. Meanwhile, the police have ruled out any political angle in Reddy's killing.

    A case in this regard is yet to be registered. No arrest has been made in this regard so far.

    According to ANI, the political leader's supporters beat up two Congress workers after the incident. The Congress workers have been admitted to a hospital.

    With Narayana's death and allegations of the Congress' involvement in his killing, it is speculated that tensions could increase in and around poll-bound Telangana, where the Assembly elections are scheduled for 7 December.

