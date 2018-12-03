TRS is BJP's B team and AIMIM is C team, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 3: Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Narendra Modi, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were "one" and urged the people of Telangana to not be "fooled by them".

He also claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP's "B team" and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao "operates" as Prime Minister Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp". "Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti-BJP/KCR vote," Gandhi tweeted.

TRS is the BJP's "B" team & KCR operates as Mr Modi's, Telangana Rubber Stamp.



Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's "C" team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/ KCR vote.



Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them! pic.twitter.com/yIt6vlC6Wh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2018

"Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!" he said.

"Telangana was born of idealism & great dreams. But, 4 yrs. of TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance & corruption has made the people cynical, " said Rahul Gandhi in another tweet.

Telangana was born of idealism & great dreams. But, 4 yrs. of TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance & corruption has made the people cynical.



I am in Telangana today to address public meetings & to assure the great people of this state that the Congress will help fulfil their dreams. pic.twitter.com/Kx5MkPyPcH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2018

The Telangana Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Telangana on 7 December 2018 to constitute the second Legislative Assembly. The date of the election is 7th December 2018 and the result will be out on 11 December 2018.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao went for early elections in 2018, when he resigned nine months before the completion of his term.