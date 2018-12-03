  • search

TRS is BJP's B team and AIMIM is C team, says Rahul Gandhi

By
    New Delhi, Dec 3: Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Narendra Modi, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were "one" and urged the people of Telangana to not be "fooled by them".

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi. PTI file photo

    He also claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP's "B team" and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao "operates" as Prime Minister Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp". "Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti-BJP/KCR vote," Gandhi tweeted.

    Also read: India is my father's country, none can force me to flee: Owaisi

    "Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!" he said.

    "Telangana was born of idealism & great dreams. But, 4 yrs. of TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance & corruption has made the people cynical, " said Rahul Gandhi in another tweet.

    The Telangana Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Telangana on 7 December 2018 to constitute the second Legislative Assembly.  The date of the election is 7th December 2018 and the result will be out on 11 December 2018.

    Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao went for early elections in 2018, when he resigned nine months before the completion of his term.

