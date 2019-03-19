  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TRS hits a century, thanks to series of defections

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Mar 19: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has touched the 100 mark. A series of defections has taken the strength of the party from 88 to 100 after the assembly elections were held in the state last year.

    TRS hits a century, thanks to series of defections

    It began with L. Ramulu Naik from Wyra (independent) and K. Chandar Patel from Ramagundam (Forward Bloc) join the TRS, thus taking its number up to 90.

    Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu should be "ashamed": TRS on voters' data 'theft'

    With the government re-nominating Elvis Stephenson as the nominated MLA from the Anglo-Indian community, the strength went up to 91.

    Following this 8 legislators from the Congress announced that they would join the TRS. Another MLA from the TDP, Sandra Venkata Veraiah too said he would be joining the TRS. With these defections, the count of the TRS in the assembly stands at 100.

    More trs News

    Read more about:

    trs telangana rashtra samithi assembly elections

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue