TRS hits a century, thanks to series of defections

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Mar 19: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has touched the 100 mark. A series of defections has taken the strength of the party from 88 to 100 after the assembly elections were held in the state last year.

It began with L. Ramulu Naik from Wyra (independent) and K. Chandar Patel from Ramagundam (Forward Bloc) join the TRS, thus taking its number up to 90.

With the government re-nominating Elvis Stephenson as the nominated MLA from the Anglo-Indian community, the strength went up to 91.

Following this 8 legislators from the Congress announced that they would join the TRS. Another MLA from the TDP, Sandra Venkata Veraiah too said he is joining the TRS. With these defections, the count of the TRS in the assembly stands at 100.