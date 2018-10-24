TRS-BJP post poll alliance likely in case ruling party falls short of number; LJP too pitches in

New Delhi, Oct 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Telengana is hoping to emerge as the kingmaker in case the Telengana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) failed to cross the halfway mark in the state. The TRS will not align with any political party in the state for the formation of the government if it falls short of number except the BJP in the present scenario.

There are 119 seats in Telengana Assembly and the TRS has 90 seats at the moment but if it fails to get 60 seats this time round the BJP can rescue the TRS in the formation of the government which has five members in the Assembly at the moment. Elections in the state have been advanced as the Telengana government had dissolved assembly.

The focus of the BJP is on 15-20 such seats where it has chances to win. Sources in the BJP said that the party is hoping to win at least 10 seats in the state. So in case the TRS falls short of number, the BJP may support the TRS to form the government in Telengana. National spokesperson of the BJP G V L Narsimha Rao said, "We are hoping a hung Assembly in the state. In such a situation the BJP will have a bigger role to play."

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will also be contesting Assembly elections in the state. National spokesperson of Lok Janshakti Party Ajay Kumar told Oneindia, "I have asked my state president to tell me about the rural constituencies where the LJP candidates are interested to contest election. I would sit with the state BJP president to consult if there is any coordination possible with the BJP, else the LJP will go it alone in the state."

The BJP has announced names of around 37 candidates for Telengana so far which are mostly on urban seats. The LJP's focus is on the rural areas so there is a possibility of both the NDA partners joining hands but in case of no meeting ground, the LJP will take a call by the end of this month that how many seats it would contest in the state.

Actually the Congress, Telugu Desam Party and the Communist Party of India are contesting election jointly as an alliance while the BJP, the TRS and AIMIM are contesting election alone. The TRS is unlikely to join hands with any of the parties like the Congress, the TDP and CPI. So the BJP is the option for TRS in case it falls short of number.