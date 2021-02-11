TRS, BJP come face-to-face in GHMC mayor, deputy mayor elections today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, Feb 11: Elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is scheduled to be held today (February 11). An hour after the newly elected corporators of GHMC take oath, elections for the mayor and deputy mayor will be conducted at 12:30pm.

It can be seen that the posts have become a matter of prestige for the ruling K Chandrashekar Rao led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also contesting for both the posts this time. The term of the present council of GHMC expired on February 10.

In the GHMC polls, that was held in December 2021, TRS won 56 out of the 150 seats while the BJP won 48 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 44 seats while the Congress finished a distant fourth with just two seats.

In the 2015 GHMC polls, the TRS had won 99 seats and also secured the mayor and deputy mayor posts unanimously. But this time, securing the positions of mayor and deputy mayor is an uphill task for the party.

A total of 193 people will vote to elect the new GHMC mayor and deputy mayor. This includes 150 corporators and 43 ex-officio members. For the election to be held, a quorum of 50% attendance is compulsory and whichever candidate secures more votes will be elected for the posts.

TRS is likely to grab both the positions as with the ex-officio members, the party's tally would go up to 88 (56 councillors+ 32 ex-officio members). BJP's tally would go to 50 (48 councillors+ 2 ex-officio members). AIMIM could emerge as the deciding party as it has 44 councillors and 9 ex-officio members.