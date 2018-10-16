TRS being accused of backtracking promises made to people and party

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Telengana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao has dissolved Assembly around eight months before it completes its term to contest Assembly elections. But there are different view on the issue as opposition are accusing him of running away from the responsibility and commitment as he failed to fulfill promises made to people while people of the state are clueless about his decision. But they are sure of one thing that TRS is not going to get a cakewalk this time round.

TRS accused of backtracking promises it made

The TRS is being accused that the Congress has allowed Telengana to happened but it cheated the party and it also cheated people of the state as they have a fair idea that how the Congress facilitated Telengana to happen. The Congress and others are now reminding that how KCR promised that if the Congress allows formation of Telengana then TRS would be merged with it but KCR backtracked and rejected the very idea of TRS merging with the Congress. Now at the time of elections, it is also being reminded that KCR made some promises during the 2014 elections like making Dalit a CM candidate. It also promised free education from LKG to PG which will be applicable in all universities in the state.

Where is water, employment and resource distribution?

Now the issues on which people supported carving Telengana out of Andhra Pradesh included better utilisation of resources. Three points were discussed like proper utilisation of water, better employment opportunity and proper utilisation of other resources. But the government failed on the issue of providing employment and there is ongoing tussle with Andhra Pradesh and some other neighbouring state on the issue of utilisation of water resources. This is also happening on several other project, management of projects and issues like water storage. Telengana keeps on fighting with Andhra Pradesh on many issues. However, Telengana is selectively concentrating on water irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram projects but other projects are neglected.

Delayed water management projects

There is a need to understand that Telengana is in the upper area and water flows in the lower area so to provide water to Telengana has the only option to lift water to send them to areas for irrigation and other projects. Water needs to be pumped out to the area it is required. This is a natural to Telengana and nothing can be done except this. But for the utilization of project one needs to work judicially which is not happening. Polavaram project is need of the hour and one can asses how a water management project is implemented by Andhra Pradesh and how Polavaram project is being taken ahead. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Babu Naidu did a project called Pattiseema with similar resources. There is also problem with project assessment before KCR that is 2014, the project that was taking Rs 100 has been escalated to Rs 1000 with some modification. The government failed on both counts water utilization and job creation.

Issue of farmers remain as bad as ever

As far as problem of farmers is concerned, it is mainly the problem of water supply that they don't get and on this the Telengana government failed miserably to do anything. The Rythu Bandhu scheme in which government provides Rs 4000 to Rs 8000 per acre to farmers directly. There is an increasing burden of subsidy on the government. The Rythu Bandhu scheme is not helping the actual tiller of the land rather the land owner. In Telengana 60 to 65 per cent land owners don't cultivate land and other people cultivate land so the land owner is getting benefited instead of tiller or landless people getting benefited by these government schemes. Actually people cultivating land are facing the real problem.

Caste do matter in the entire country

The issue of Dalits is major factor in Telengana as upper caste is very less. The promise of a Dalit CM is being talked about who form 20 per cent of the population of state. KCR is a Velama who are 4-5 per cent of the state. BC are 40 per cent and sizable in population then comes tribals which are 10 per cent of the total population. After that Reddys come and preceded by Khamma which are around 6-7 per cent while other castes are very less in Telengana. It was promised during Telengana movement that lakhs of jobs will be created with formation of Telengana but all promises remained hollow as per the opposition.

Is TRS support base shrinking?

People of Telengana are unable to understand that what prompted KCR to get early Assembly elections. They are unable to understand the reason behind it that why this early elections. In 2014, TRS had won election and formed the government in the state as he invited TDP, Congress and other people to join TRS to win elections. He created some ministries and given important portfolios to people joining the TRS from other parties.

During Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections where majority of people are settlers, they too are disappointed with him. So during HMC elections many people had opposed this government and people's mind got changed that the TRS is actually creating problem for all. They feel, "If we support TRS this time round it will be problematic for the future."

The NTR factor still works among BC and Kammas

Reddys and Kammas are dominating factor in the state because major infrastructure companies and business houses are owned by Reddys and Kammas too are big in business then Velamas come. The Congress is very strong among the Reddy community while the TDP is strong among Kammas and BC because of N T Rama Rao. TDP still holds control over these communities. When KCR came to power some of the leaders of Reddy community joined the TRS but not people of the community. They have gone into dormant made and now the Congress is bringing them to mainstream once again. The TDP has activated them once again and Reddys are also backing the Congress.

How will the alliance fare in Telengana?

The TDP, the Congress and the CPI are contesting election in the state together against KCR by forming Mahakutami. The TDP and Congress are going to be a major force in the state but seat sharing and other things are yet to be worked out. They are assessing the situation constituency wise. The alliance of the Congress, TDP and the CPI is going to give TRS a real tough time in the state with BJP emerging as a force.

Finally the anti-incumbency

Every TRS MLA is facing negative report from their constituency and anti-incumbency is impacting in a big way. The Mission Bhagiratha the drinking water project started by the Telengana government to provide potable water to every household of the state especially in the rural area also failed to take off with only 10 per cent project being completed. So the TRS has to save itself from all round attack but things are not in good shape for the party.