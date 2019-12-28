  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    TRS allowed RSS parade, not our rally, says Congress

    Hyderabad, Dec 28: The Congress in Telangana slammed the TRS government for not giving permission for a rally on its formation day while allowing a parade by the "communal" RSS.

    Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government denied permission to the "secular" Congress to take out 'Save Nation, Save Constitution' rally in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the party's 135th formation day.

    Police had no objection to the RSS workers holding a parade with their long sticks on city roads, but it was objecting to a "peaceful rally" with national flags proposed to be taken out by the Congress, he told a press conference here.

    He claimed police had halted traffic to facilitate the "smooth passage" of RSS parade on Wednesday but cited traffic and other problems while denying permission to Congress.

    He objected to the remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that the entire 130 crore Indians were Hindus for the Sangh and described it as provocative and unconstitutional.

    Speaking at a public meeting here on Wedensday, Bhagwat said the 130 crore population of India is Hindu society for the Sangh as those with nationalistic spirit and respect for the culture of Bharat were Hindus irrespective of their religion and culture.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 7:43 [IST]
