    TRP manipulation case: Mumbai police arrest Republic TV CEO

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 13: The Mumbai police crime branch on Sunday arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in connection with the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam. Kanchandani is the thirteenth person to be arrested in the case.

    His arrest comes just over a week after the channel's distribution head, Ghanshyam Singh, was granted bail in the same case. Khanchandani was earlier summoned by the crime branch for questioning the October. He was reportedly arrested from his residence.

    Meanwhile, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay high court last week seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai Police in the TRP manipulation scam.

    Sunday, December 13, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
    X