  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trouble for Kamal Nath as MHA to reopen 1984 riot cases

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 09: The Union Home Ministry has cleared a proposal to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi''s Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

    Kamal Nath
    Kamal Nath

    "A big Victory for @Akali_Dal_ SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in 1984 Sikh genocide," Akali Dal leader Manjinder S Sirsa said in a tweet.

    "Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen & consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath," he added.

    Addressing the media, Sirsa said that two witnesses were ready to depose against the Congress leader.

    "We talked to them today, they've agreed to depose before SIT whenever they are called. We talked to SIT today, they said they will give us a specific date," Sirsa said. He also demanded security for two witnesses.

    Amid rift in MP Congress, Scindia to meet Sonia Gandhi, discuss on new state chief

    "We demand that Congress president immediately takes resignation of Kamal Nath and oust him from his post so that the Sikhs get justice. We also demand that the 2 witness be given security as they will testify against a CM in connection with a massacre," he added.

    The SIT, formed in 2015 by the NDA government, is empowered to examine fresh evidence in the 1984 massacre cases which were closed earlier.

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath 1984 anti sikh riots

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue