Trouble for Kamal Nath as MHA to reopen 1984 riot cases

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 09: The Union Home Ministry has cleared a proposal to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi''s Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

"A big Victory for @Akali_Dal_ SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in 1984 Sikh genocide," Akali Dal leader Manjinder S Sirsa said in a tweet.

"Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen & consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath," he added.

Addressing the media, Sirsa said that two witnesses were ready to depose against the Congress leader.

"We talked to them today, they've agreed to depose before SIT whenever they are called. We talked to SIT today, they said they will give us a specific date," Sirsa said. He also demanded security for two witnesses.

Amid rift in MP Congress, Scindia to meet Sonia Gandhi, discuss on new state chief

"We demand that Congress president immediately takes resignation of Kamal Nath and oust him from his post so that the Sikhs get justice. We also demand that the 2 witness be given security as they will testify against a CM in connection with a massacre," he added.

The SIT, formed in 2015 by the NDA government, is empowered to examine fresh evidence in the 1984 massacre cases which were closed earlier.